Nederland improves to (12-3) with sweep of Vidor

Lady Bulldogs continue strong play to start the season

VIDOR, Texas — Nederland entered this week as the second ranked team in the 409Sports Top 5, but Allie Crommett's Lady Bulldogs are making a push for that top spot.

Coming off two sweeps at the Lufkin Tournament Thursday over Tatum and Coldspring-Oakhurst, Nederland blasted Vidor on the road Friday night (25-5, 25-14, 25-7).

Katie Perez had monster game finishing with a season high 17 kills to go along with seven digs and two aces.

Kamryn Smith was also impressive collecting six kills, two blocks and an ace while Abby Meaux had five kills and nine digs.

The sweep improves the Lady Bulldogs record to (12-3) heading into the Lufkin Gold Bracket Saturday.

NON-DISTRICT

Nederland 3 Vidor 0

(25-5, 25-14, 25-7)

Nederland Stats

Perez: 17 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces

Smith: 6 kills, 2 blocks, ace

Meaux: 5 kills, 9 digs

Wiltz: 13 digs, ace

Savarino: 24 assists, 3 kills

Friesz: 19 service points, 4 aces

Orangefield 3 Hamshire-Fannett 1

(20-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14)

Orangefield Stats

Haley: 14 kills

Greenway: 7 kills, 17 digs

Oldham: 7 kills, 1 block

Burnette: 18 assists, 15 digs

Moore: 16 assists

Rawls: 18 digs, 3 aces

Thurman: 3 aces

Mouton: 5 kills, 3 blocks