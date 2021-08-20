Nederland improves to (12-3) with sweep of Vidor

VIDOR, Texas — Nederland entered this week as the second ranked team in the 409Sports Top 5, but Allie Crommett's Lady Bulldogs are making a push for that top spot.
Coming off two sweeps at the Lufkin Tournament Thursday over Tatum and Coldspring-Oakhurst, Nederland blasted Vidor on the road Friday night (25-5, 25-14, 25-7).
Katie Perez had monster game finishing with a season high 17 kills to go along with seven digs and two aces.
Kamryn Smith was also impressive collecting six kills, two blocks and an ace while Abby Meaux had five kills and nine digs.
The sweep improves the Lady Bulldogs record to (12-3) heading into the Lufkin Gold Bracket Saturday.
NON-DISTRICT
Nederland 3 Vidor 0
(25-5, 25-14, 25-7)
Nederland Stats
Perez: 17 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces
Smith: 6 kills, 2 blocks, ace
Meaux: 5 kills, 9 digs
Wiltz: 13 digs, ace
Savarino: 24 assists, 3 kills
Friesz: 19 service points, 4 aces
Orangefield 3 Hamshire-Fannett 1
(20-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14)
Orangefield Stats
Haley: 14 kills
Greenway: 7 kills, 17 digs
Oldham: 7 kills, 1 block
Burnette: 18 assists, 15 digs
Moore: 16 assists
Rawls: 18 digs, 3 aces
Thurman: 3 aces
Mouton: 5 kills, 3 blocks
Bridge City 3 Liberty 2
Chester 3 Spurger 0