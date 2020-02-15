NEDERLAND, Texas — 56TH ANNUAL BULLDOG RELAYS
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. Port Arthur Memorial - 156
2. Barbers Hill - 111
3. Beaumont United - 92
100 METER DASH
1. Nolton Shelvin - East Chambers - 10.70
2. Logan Ngueyen - Nederland - 11.19
3. James Ward - Port Arthur Memorial - 11.24
200 METER DASH
1. Nolton Shelvin - East Chambers - 21.76
2. Ireon Brown - Port Arthur Memorial - 22.01
3. Christopher Powell - Baytown Lee - 22.63
400 METER DASH
1. Cyrus Jacobs - Port Neches-Groves - 50.56
2. Jaylon Guilbeau - Port Arthur Memorial - 51.80
3. Clay Jenkins - Lumberton - 53. 22
800 METER RUN
1. Lamont Freeman, Jr. - Port Arthur Memorial - 2:05.71
2. Christopher Fraizer - Beaumont United - 2:07.62
3. Kwenten Ford - Beaumont United - 2:08.14
1600 METER RUN
1. Kelly Carmichael - Galveston Ball - 4:39.87
2. Beau Waldrop - Lumberton - 4:47.31
3. Blake Mortera - Nederland - 4:49.06
3200 METER RUN
1. Kelly Carmichael - Galveston Ball - 10:01.26
2. Beau Waldrop - Lumberton - 10:33.06
3. Alejandro Carcano - Galveston Ball - 10:34.18
110 METER HURDLES
1. Harold Mosely - Port Arthur Memorial - 14.59
2. Bryce Barbay - Jasper - 15.53
3. Jessie Cornell - Port Arthur Memorial - 15.83
300 METER HURDLES
1. Harold Mosley - Port Arthur Memorial - 41.67
2. Jerel Taylor - Port Arthur Memorial - 43.72
3. Brayden Sledge - Barbers Hill - 43.74
4x100 METER RELAY
1. Port Arthur Memorial - 41.60
Harold Mosley, Ireon Brown, Troy Dixon, James Ward
2. West Brook - 42.65
Joey Pierre, Bryce Anderson, Shawn Mouston, Markel Clark
3. Beaumont United - 43.57
Zemiah Vaughn, Dremar Washington, Bradley Thomas, James Wilson
4x200 METER RELAY
1. Port Arthur Memorial - 1:29.09
James Ward, Jessie Cornell, Ireon Brown, Jatavian Neal
2. Beaumont United - 1:32.28
Thomas Bradley, Chandler Rivers, Zemiah Vaughn, Dremar Washington
3. West Brook - 1:33.53
Markel Clark, Clifford Bradley, Michael Collins, Jr., Na'tea Coleman
4x400 METER RELAY
1. Port Arthur Memorial - 3:26.13
Lamont Freeman, Jr., Jessie Cornell, Jaylon Guilbeau, Jatavian Neal
2. Beaumont United - 3:38.71
Dremar Washington, Kwenten Ford, Bradley Thomas, Ty'wane Ransom
3. Barbers Hill - 3:41.68
Quentin Chew, Carson Myres, Mykell Coleman, Canden Grogan
DISTANCE MEDLEY
1. Barbers Hill - 11:33.51
Gabriel Villanueva, Henry Clay, Jonathan Ferrell, Daniel Armenta
2. West Brook - 11:49.79
Jeremiah Broussard, Caleb Wilson, Christian Brown, Connor Oliphant
3. Nedrland - 12:04.28
Dakota Emerson, Nathan Stelly, Blake Webb, Blake Mortera
HIGH JUMP
1. James Stevens - Galveston Ball - 6-08.00
2. Quentin Chew - Barbers Hill - 5-10.00
3. Zach Ferrigno - Barbers Hill - 5-08.00
POLE VAULT
1. Bryce Barbay - Jasper - 14-00.00
2. Sebastian Garcia - Barbers Hill - 13-06.00
3. Michael Vargas - West Brook - J12-06.00
LONG JUMP
1. Markel Clark - West Brook - 21-10.00
2. Jessie Cornell - Port Arthur Memorial - 21-03.00
3. Chandler Rivers - Beaumont United - 20-04.00
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Canden Grogan - Barbers Hill - 42-09.00
2. Tavian Gipson - Port Arthur Memorial - 41-04.50
3. Mykell Coleman - Barbers Hill - 38-07.00
SHOT PUT
1. Tre'vantae Caine - Port Arthur Memorial - 52-05.00
2. Kollyn Brown - Little Cypress-Mauriceville - 50-00.00
3. Terrance Jackson - Beaumont United - 43-06.00
DISCUS
1. Terrance Jackson - Beaumont United - 158-03
2. Kollyn Brown - Little Cypress-Mauriceville - 144-03
3. Ryshawn Winn - Beaumont United - 131-09
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. Barbers Hill - 179
2. Port Arthur Memorial - 92
3 Beaumont United - 86
100 METER DASH
1. Alexia Lewis - Port Arthur Memorial - 12.77
2. Daja Maxey - Beaumont United - 13.00
3. Paris Martin - Port Arthur Memorial - 13.14
200 METER DASH
1. Ke'asia Hall - Nederland - 26.48
2. Fre'Daiza Tucker - Barbers Hill - 27.40
3. Brianna Howard - Beaumont United - 27.51
400 METER DASH
1. Sanaria Butler - Port Neches-Groves - 60.52
2. Caitlin Hood - Lumberton - 63.58
3. Aaliyah Staves-White - Beaumont United - 64.61
800 METER RUN
1. Natane Randall - West Brook - 2:29.25
2. Grace Mathis - Barbers Hill - 2:33.77
3. Katelynn Helm - Orangefield - 2:37.36
1600 METER RUN
1. Makayla Johnson - Barbers Hill - 5:53.38
2. Claire Broussard - Nederland - 5:54.23
3. Jessica Fuente - Barbers Hill - 6:03.84
3200 METER RUN
1. Kaylen Smith - Bridge City - 13:17.75
2. Mariana Ruiz - Cleveland - 13:37.69
3. Bailee Nguyen - Barbers Hill - 13:43.87
100 METER HURDLES
1. Whitleigh Moreau - Bridge City - 16.55
2. Jaden Montoya - Barbers Hill - 17.08
3. Ashlyn Lane - West Brook - 17.13
300 METER HURDLES
1. Alayshia White - Beaumont United - 51.73
2. Mykia Coleman - Barbers Hill - 52.56
3. Hannah Dixon - Barbers Hill - 52.59
4x100 METER RELAY
1. Barbers Hill - 51.05
Jaden Montoya, Fre'Daiza Tucker, Noel Smith, Tajah'ana, Shinette
2. Port Arthur Memorial - 51.28
Amaria Joubert, Coreyanna Gorrer, Alexia Lewis, Saniah Bethea
3. Beaumont United - 52.10
Fanta Grant, Daja Maxey, Beverly Deal, Brianna Howard
4x200 METER RELAY
1. West Orange-Stark - 1:50.43
Chrislyn Pitre, Trinity Garrett, Laila Rhodes
2. Port Arthur Memorial - 1:50.72
Coreyanna Gorrer, Amaria Joubert, A'nyriah Scott, Alexia Lewis
3. Cleveland - 1:52.52
Cierra Carter, Kyara Allen, Kynsleigh Stephens, De'auna Viands
4x400 METER RELAY
1. Barbers Hill - 4:16.33
Noel Smith, Grace Mathis, Tajah Shinette, Fre'daiza Tucker
2. Port Neches-Groves - 4:29.36
Amirah Rice, Anna Licatino, Kayin Landry, Sanaria Butler
3. Port Arthur Memorial - 4:30.45
Amaria Joubert, Nickaylin Nixon, Nyla Young, Bryanna Stevenson
DISTANCE MEDLEY
1. Nederland - 14:01.94
Grace Garrett, Claire Broussard, Rylee Bolser, Ava Wiltz
2. Barbers Hill - 14:03.44
Makayla Johnson, Cailin McDuff, Briana Palmer, Jessica De La Fuente
3. East Chambers - 14:52.44
Bianca Bagwell, Lainee Gaspard, Rori Stevens, Giselle Avalos
HIGH JUMP
1. Cami Gonzales - Nederland - J5-2.00
2. Emily Ranolls - Bridge City - J5-2.00
3. Meagan Mayfield - Barbers Hill - J5-2.00
POLE VAULT
1. Kaci Andrus - Barbers Hill - 10-00.00
2. Marilyn Clark - Bridge City - 8-06.00
3. Morgan Luke - Nederland - 8-00.00
LONG JUMP
1. Alexa Gayden - Barbers Hill - 16-03.00
2. Paris Martin - Port Arthur Memorial - 16-00.00
3. Sanaria Butler - Port Neches-Groves - 15-05.00
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Ke'asia Hall - Nederland - 36-06.00
2. Kristin Williams - Port Arthur Memorial - 35-06.00
3. Sanaria Butler - Port Neches-Groves - 34-11.00
SHOT PUT
1. Kerin Peter - Beaumont United - 36-08.25
2. Kailyn Williams - Beaumont United - 36-06.25
3. Maya Flax - Port Arthur Memorial - 35-09.50
DISCUS
1. Alyssa Thomas - Barbers Hill - 123-01
2. Kailyn Williams - Beaumont United - 111-06
3. Peter Kerin - Beaumont United - 101-08
