BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Nederland grabbed their second win at the Bridge City Cardinal Classic Friday afternoon, rally past Oranegefield 6-3.

Wade Butler had a solid day, going 2 for 2 with one run batted in during the victory. Landon Hiltz and Omar Mascorro also came through for the Bulldogs with a hit apiece.

Nederland would lose their next game against host Bridge City, 5-4.