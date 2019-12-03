PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves' perfect start in 21-5A play came to an end, as arch-rival Nederland left The Reservation with a big 1-0 win.

Lady Bulldog starter Destini Trahan was lights out in the circle, especially in the fourth inning. With the Lady Indians threatening with runners at first and second with no outs, Trahan struck out the next three batters. She would finish her masterful performance with 14 strikeouts.

While Trahan got the job done in the circle, it was sophomore pinch hitter Danielle Richardson that delivered the big blow at the plate. In the seventh inning Richardson came through with a RBI double for the game's only run.

Nederland (13-11, 3-1) moves into a second place tie with PNG (13-5, 3-1), a half game behind district leader Barbers Hill (22-2, 3-0).