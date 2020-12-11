National signing day takes over the 409

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was another eventful signing day in Southeast Texas with multiple area athletes signing their national letters of intent.
In Lumberton, Brock McClure became the first Raider boys basketball player to ever sign a Division I scholarship. McClure will stay close to home to play for Tic Price's Lamar University Cardinals.
Over at Kelly the Bulldogs baseball program kept its tradition of sending players to the next level.
Pierce Levinthal chose to the JUCO route by signing with Navarro College. Levinthal sees it as an opportunity to bring his game to a higher level.
His teammate will head to the big stage of the Big 12. Gavin Kash, who is considered one of the top prospects in the nation, signed to play for the University of Texas.