National signing day takes over the 409

Local athletes earn opportunity to continue their education and athletic careers

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was another eventful signing day in Southeast Texas with multiple area athletes signing their national letters of intent.

In Lumberton, Brock McClure became the first Raider boys basketball player to ever sign a Division I scholarship. McClure will stay close to home to play for Tic Price's Lamar University Cardinals.

Over at Kelly the Bulldogs baseball program kept its tradition of sending players to the next level.

Pierce Levinthal chose to the JUCO route by signing with Navarro College. Levinthal sees it as an opportunity to bring his game to a higher level.

His teammate will head to the big stage of the Big 12. Gavin Kash, who is considered one of the top prospects in the nation, signed to play for the University of Texas.

Super proud of @emmahumplik12 and @Olivia_M_Grant for signing today to play at the next level! Love these girls! #TPO! pic.twitter.com/g8j8nX4XU7 — Josh Smalley (@coachsmalley23) November 12, 2020

𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓭! Catcher/outfielder @emmahumplik12 joins USF softball!



🥎 2019 AND 2020 Southeast Texas Coaches Association Player of the Year

🥎 Three-time First Team All-District selection

🥎 2019 All-State Selection #NationalSigningDay | #HornsUp 🤘 pic.twitter.com/82SCgpVeEI — USF Softball (@USFSoftball) November 11, 2020