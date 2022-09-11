x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

National Signing Day takes over the 409

Area athletes enjoy national signing day with friends and family

More Videos

BEAUMONT, Texas — Another National Signing Day is in the books with multiple athletes getting the opportunity to continue their education while also playing the sport that they love.

Here's a look at signings reported to 409Sports. 

ANAHUAC
Cameron Edwards - Baseball - Houston

BRIDGE CITY
Braylen Collins - Baseball - Houston

HARDIN-JEFFERSON
Kaley Prudhomme - Softball - Houston
Molly Beavers - Softball - McNeese

LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE
Belle Fischer  - Soccer - Texas State

LUMBERTON
Mandi Boudreaux - Soccer - Texas State
Meris Cody - Soccer - St. Edward's
Anna Mae Holeman - Soccer - Texas State
Averie McFarland - Soccer - McNeese
Tine Hampshire - Baseball - Houston

Credit: Lumberton ISD
Credit: Lumberton ISD

ORANGEFIELD
Jason Boden - Baseball - Texas A&M

SILSBEE
Logan Simmons - Baseball - Houston

WEST ORANGE-STARK
T'era Garrett - Softball - Blinn College

WOODVILLE
Cole Standley - Baseball - Angelina College

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out