Mistry takes home gold at State Tennis Tournament; Menard and Do grab silver

Sabine Pass' Travis Mistry wins 2A State Tennis Championship!

SAN ANTONIO — The good news Friday was the 409 was guaranteed a UIL Tennis State Championship. The bad news, that also meant one of our own was going to lose.

Sabine Pass' Travis Mistry is coming home with gold after defeating district rival James Menard of Deweyville 6-1, 6-1 for the UIL 2A State Tennis Championship.

The victory for Mistry was the third of the year over Menard on a big stage. The Shark senior also defeated Menard for the District and Regional Championships.

Meanwhile Nederland's Megan Do finished second in the girls 5A bracket after dropping a 6-1, 6-4 decision to Frisco Heritage's Syria Leesha Gourammagari.