SAINT PAUL, Minn. - It is a "strike him out, hug it out" display of sportsmanship that has gone viral.
Last week, Mounds View played Totino-Grace in Minnesota boys high school baseball to determine who would go onto the Class 4A state quarterfinals. With Mounds View leading 17-10, the Mustangs called on pitcher Ty Koehn to close out the win. With two outs Totino-Grace’s Jack Kocon walked to the plate hoping to extend his team’s season for at least another at-bat.
It didn’t happen, Koehn struck out Kocon. But what happened next is what is being remembered, shared and celebrated.
Instead, of celebrating with his teammates Koehn rushed past them to hug and congratulate Kocon on a great season.
That's because Koehn and Kocon have been friends for years.
“I knew I had to say something," Koehn told Bring Me The News. "Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game. I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated."
Mounds View will play Stillwater in the state tournament Thursday afternoon in St. Paul.