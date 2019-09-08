NEDERLAND, Texas — It's arguably the most important position in any sport, the quarterback. In Nederland, Monte Barrow's Bulldogs, are handing the keys over the Bryce McMorris after the graduation of Blaysin Fernandez.

Coach Barrow is confident that McMorris is ready. "Blaysin was hurt quite a bit last year and Bryce McMorris got a lot of playing time. And he's a senior this year, so he's taken the reigns in the offseason and taken this offense over as his. He's got a real good arm. He started against West Orange last year game one, Blaysin didn't suit out. So I don't think that will be anything new to him. I think the guys have confidence in him."

409 Sports Preview: Nederland Bulldogs

State Championships: (1) 1957

District: 12-5A-DII

Head Coach: Monte Barrow (18-5)

Last Year: 10-2

Playoffs: Area Finalists (Lost to Marshall, 63-24)

Playoff Streak: 2 years

Returning Starters: 5 offense / 5 defense

Key Returners: QB Bryce McMorris, RB Kade Scott, LB Kerrington Broussard, T Jonathan Nguyen, CB Logan Nguyen