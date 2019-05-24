HOUSTON — Nederland's most successful playoff run since 2009 came to a close with a 4-2 loss at the University of Houston against Magnolia West. The win secured the series for the Mustangs after a 2-1 victory last night.

For the second straight night it was Nederland striking first. In the fourth inning, Corbin Chandler lined a ball up the middle off Magnolia West (30-5) starter Robert Revels bare hand that plated Rene Cunningham.

The Mustangs responded immediately in the fifth with a run, before exploding for a three spot in the sixth.

Nederland (22-13-2) was mounting a seventh inning rally until a bizarre chain off events killed the momentum. With the West lead cut to two, Wade Butler hit a grounder that appeared to roll inside the third base bag before going into foul territory. The hit would have allowed Omar Mascorro to score, cutting the lead to one. Instead the third base umpire called the ball foul despite the home plate umpire ruling the ball fail. After a discussion Mascorro was forced to return to third due to the foul call, ruling the play dead.