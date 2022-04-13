Lumberton's season comes to a close in 4A State Semifinals

“It makes me proud. It’s not about wins or loses and medals and anything else. The things that makes me most proud, it’s knowing and being satisfied in my career that these kids can do what they’ve been doing now for four years, push through adversity, get through the ups and the downs, come together as a team and do that for the rest of their life because they displayed it here. I’m totally happy for it. I was really mainly talking at the end of the game for our seniors in that aspect but everybody else to thank their seniors for showing them that’s the way you need to be. They left a legacy. I told the younger girls remember what this feels like and let’s put to work a plan, a program, together so we don’t have to feel that again.”