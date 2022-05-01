Lumberton's Halle Post and Amber Withers sign national letters of intent

Lumberton duo will continue to do what they love at the next level

LUMBERTON, Texas — It was a big afternoon in Lumberton with a pair of student athletes signing their national letters of intent.

Halle Post will continue her softball career at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas.

While cheerleader Amber Withers is heading to UT Tyler.

Post was a multisport athlete at Kountze before heading to Lumberton. Last year she hit .523 with a home run and 29 stolen bases.