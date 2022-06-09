Lumberton volleyball's head coach wins 600th game

Coach Reyes and the Lady Raiders sweep Jasper marking Reyes' 600th win as a coach.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Coach Theresa Reyes and the Lumberton Lady Raider volleyball team swept Jasper in their district opener.

The Lady Raiders are 1-0 in district play and Coach Reyes earns her 600th game win as a head coach.

Coach Reyes is in her first season as head coach of the Lady Raiders. She joined the team with 594 wins under her belt.

Before Lumberton, Coach Reyes earned her 500th win at La Vernia High School and two years later she coached in the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-star volleyball game from Class 1A-4A.