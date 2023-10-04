Lumberton soccer teams hope to make history at State

Lumberton soccer teams determined to grab first State Tournament wins

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Lumberton soccer teams hope to make history Wednesday when they travel to Georgetown for the State Tournament.

To this point there has never been a Lumberton soccer team to record a win at State.

This marks the first time the Raiders have advanced this far, while the Lady Raiders are making their third appearance on the big stage.

Last year the ladies were defeated by Midlothian Heritage 4-1 and during their 2019 State run the Lady Raiders fell to Stephenville 5-1.

UIL 4A BOYS STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT

Birkelbach Field, Georgetown

Wednesday - State Semifinals

Lumberton (22-1-3) vs Palestine (30-1-1), 4:00 pm

San Elizario (24-2-1) vs Hidalgo (22-7-3), 6:30 pm

Friday - State Championship

2:30 pm