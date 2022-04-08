Lumberton Lady Raiders advance to 4A Region III Championship!

Lumberton advances, West Brook eliminated at Regional Tournaments

KATY, Texas — 4A Girls Region III Semifinals

(6) Lumberton 3 (4) Lake Belton 0

The Lumberton Lady Raiders are one win away from returning to the UIL State Tournament for the first time since 2019.

Lumberton powered past Lake Belton 3-0 at Katy ISD's Legacy Stadium Friday afternoon in the 4A Region III Semifinals.

The Lady Raiders will meet the Bay City Lady Cats in the 4A Region III Championship at 11:00 am in Legacy Stadium.

6A Girls Region III Semifinals

(12) Houston Stratford 1 West Brook 1

Stratford wins PK Shootout 4-3

West Brook's amazing season came to an end in a penalty kick shootout in the Regional Semifinals.

The Lady Bruins played Houston Stratford to a 1-1 tie through regulation and overtime before heading to the deciding PK shootout.