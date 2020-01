LUMBERTON, Texas — Coming off their first State appearance in program history, the Lumberton Lady Raiders have high expectations once again.

Lumberton came out on top in a battle of Region III powers Thursday night at Raider Stadium, edging Fulshear, 2-1.

