Local UIL Track & Field State Meet Qualifiers

Southeast Texas athletes are ready to compete for State titles in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The UIL Track & Field State Meet is approaching and once again the 409 is well-represented.

The meet will run from May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Track Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas.

Athletes are listed with their State seeding and qualifying marks from Regionals.

5A BOYS

800M RUN

6. Cyrus Jacobs, Jr., Port Neches-Groves (1.54.75)

HIGH JUMP

3. Keandre Jones, Port Arthur Memorial (6-08.00)

5A GIRLS

400M DASH

2. Sanaria Butler, Port Neches-Groves (54.09)

LONG JUMP

3. Sanaria Butler, Port Neches-Groves (19-03.75)

TRIPLE JUMP

3. Sanaria Butler, Port Neches-Groves (40-04.00)

4A BOYS

4x100M RELAY

7. Lumberton (42.28)

Conner Smith, Brady Fuselier, Kaleb Koch, Broc Bonner, Cole Toomey, Slade Williams

110M HURDLES

2. John Sanderson, Hamshire-Fannett (14.22)

HIGH JUMP

3. Colin Dorsey, Hamshire-Fannett (6-08.00)

POLE VAULT

6. Christian Rubio, Hardin-Jefferson (13-06.00)

SHOT PUT

9. Hunter Ashworth, Orangefield (50-05.00)

TRIPLE JUMP

6. Colin Dorsey, Hamshire-Fannett (45-04.00)

4A GIRLS

100M HURDLES

6. Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City (15.07)

4x200M RELAY

9. Hardin-Jefferson (1:44.70)

Makayla Sylvester, Karynton Dawson, Kendall Sneed, Trinity Provost, Indian McMahon, Haidlyn Hawkins

HIGH JUMP

3. Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City (5-06.00)

3A BOYS

4x100M RELAY

8. Buna (43.06)

Jacob Johnson, Derrick Watts, Logan Moss, Keegan Curry, Dylan Rogalski, Kevin Cheatham

HIGH JUMP

1. Linus Mannino, Woodville (6-10.00)

3A GIRLS

100M DASH

2. Jayla Franklin, Newton (11.82)

200M DASH

2. Jayla Franklin, Newton (24.60)

6. Tamara Martin, Woodville (25.24)

2A GIRLS

1. Whitley Carter, Evadale (18-05.25)

1A BOYS

110M DASH

1. LaTavion Mays, Burkeville (10.91)

HIGH JUMP

3. Liam Anderson, Burkeville (6-02.00)

WHEELCHAIR BOYS