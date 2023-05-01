Local soccer teams are busy with tournament play this weekend

PORT NECHES, Texas — We've reached another season in the Southeast Texas with high school soccer off an running.
This weekend area teams are busy with tournament play all over the state, including right here in the 409.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
PNG KICKOFF CLASSIC
Hardin-Jefferson 0 Hamshire-Fannett 0
Port Neches-Groves 7 Bridge City 1
Kelly 0 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0
Vidor 1 Liberty 0
Silsbee 2 Bob Hope 1
Bridge City 4 Veritas Classical 1
New Caney 3 Kelly 2
Port Neches-Groves 0 East Chambers 0
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TOURNAMENT
WALLER CLASSIC
MAROON BRACKET
West Brook 3 Clear Falls 0
BLACK BRACKET
Port Neches-Groves vs Waltrip
GRAY BRACKET
Salado 3 Hardin-Jefferson 0
Bay City 2 Vidor 1
HUMBLE ISD SHOWCASE
Lumberton 8 Cy Falls 0