Local soccer players excited for CHRISTUS All-Star Classic

Soccer to be included in annual All-Star event for the first time next month

BEAUMONT, Texas — We are just under a month from the CHRISTUS HEALTH All-Star Classic organized by the Southeast Texas Coaches Association.

it's the tenth year of the event and seventh that CHRISTUS Health has served as the title sponsor.

For the the first time soccer is being included, in fact the soccer All-Star games will kickoff the week on Tuesday June 14 at Dayton High School.

As expected, area soccer players are excited to be included this year.

"I really think soccer deserves the recognition that they're getting right now. It's a great sport. Everybody loves it. It's just an all around great sport," said East Chambers' Tony Gonzalez.

Lumberton's Brooklyn Bass is looking forward to wearing her Lady Raider uniform one last time.

"I think it's going to feel amazing because we went all the way to State and then we lost and got third place in the State, which was amazing. But it's always good to know that we had one more shot to play and just to represent our school. So it's going to be great."

Dayton's Jorge Sifuentes is excited for the game to be played at his home stadium.

"I mean, I know a lot of these guys from club, but it's going to be something. I'm glad it's at my home too. And I'm glad I can get people to come out and come see me and play with the boys too."

Port Neches-Groves senior Rylee Miller can't wait to share the field with former rivals.

"I think a lot of us don't have the opportunity to play with each other. Whether it be high school or club. So playing with different players, how they play and just having fun on the field. I think it will be a good experience for all of us."

East Chambers standout Alejandro Cerritos expects the game to be a battle.

"Everybody is going to try and win and do the best in their last game. So I'm pretty sure it's going to get competitive between all of us. It's going to be good, but sad at the same time since it's going to be the last time ever playing on the field."

Teammate Alejandro Alvarez is proud to be included.