Local athletes recognized on National Signing Day

Athletes across the 409 sign their National Letters of Intent

BEAUMONT, Texas — Another National Signing Day is in the books with multiple athletes across Southeast Texas signing their National Letters of Intent.

One of the biggest signings of the day happened at Beaumont United when Terrance Arceneaux, considered one of the top fifty basketball players signed with the University of Houston.

Earlier in the day Abigail Flores became the first BU softball player to sign in program history. Abbie is heading to Waco to wear the green and gold of Baylor.

Across town, Grace Thompson of West Brook made it official by signing to play softball in the SEC with Ole Miss.

And up in Lumberton three Lady Raider softball players were recognized. Bailey Edwards will continue here career at NC State, while her teammates Madyson Henley and Sydnie Cline will attend Blinn College.

Highly touted Ashlon Jackson from Hardin-Jefferson officially signed to play basketball for Duke today, but will wait until Sunday to hold her signing ceremony.

BEAUMONT UNITED

Terrance Arceneaux - Houston (Basketball)

Abigail Flores - Baylor (Softball)

🚨 The time is NOW! 🚨



Let's welcome the newest member of our program... Terrance Arceneaux @TArceneaux21!#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/jBilpQcRwH — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) November 11, 2021

BRIDGE CITY

Caryss Carpenter - Sam Houston (Track)

HARDIN-JEFFERSON

Ashlon Jackson - Duke (Basketball)

LUMBERTON

Bailey Edwards - NC State (Softball)

Madyson Henley - Blinn College (Softball)

Sydnie Cline - Blinn College (Softball)

𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙀𝘿 ✍️🔥#WPN welcome Bailey to the Pack! pic.twitter.com/ddQDKdrgdQ — NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) November 10, 2021

SILSBEE

Kanon Sundgren - Weatherford College (Baseball)

Join us in CONGRATULATING High School Senior Kanon Sundgren on signing a letter of intent to play baseball at Weatherford College. Great job, Kanon and we wish you the best as a future college athlete!⚾@SHS_TigerBall @SHS_TigerNation pic.twitter.com/zmdTfjRG1j — Silsbee ISD (@SilsbeeISD) November 10, 2021