Local athletes recognized on National Signing Day

BEAUMONT, Texas — Another National Signing Day is in the books with multiple athletes across Southeast Texas signing their National Letters of Intent.
One of the biggest signings of the day happened at Beaumont United when Terrance Arceneaux, considered one of the top fifty basketball players signed with the University of Houston.
Earlier in the day Abigail Flores became the first BU softball player to sign in program history. Abbie is heading to Waco to wear the green and gold of Baylor.
Across town, Grace Thompson of West Brook made it official by signing to play softball in the SEC with Ole Miss.
And up in Lumberton three Lady Raider softball players were recognized. Bailey Edwards will continue here career at NC State, while her teammates Madyson Henley and Sydnie Cline will attend Blinn College.
Highly touted Ashlon Jackson from Hardin-Jefferson officially signed to play basketball for Duke today, but will wait until Sunday to hold her signing ceremony.
