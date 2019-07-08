BEAUMONT, Texas — It's not easy to be a small school playing football. From practice to game planning and everything in between, the numbers game makes things difficult.

Head Coach Troy Esprit understands what his Warriors are up against. "Some people can have their own definition of coaching. I tell you when you're limited on numbers that's when the real coaching starts to step in. I mean it gets challenging to hold a practice when your numbers are low. And at the same time you're trying not to get kids injured or things of that nature. So you have to sit down and figure some different ways to get kids prepared for Friday night. And I think my coaches have done a great job."

409 Sports Preview: Legacy Christian Warriors

State Championships: 0

District: District 4-IV

Head Coach: Troy Esprit

Last Year: 6-5

Playoffs: Regional Finalists (Lost to Shiner St. Paul, 48-20)

Playoff Streak: 4 years

Returning Starters: 7 offense / 5 defense

Key Returners: RB Korien Burrell, OL Alex Potter, NG Jackson Novak, Aidan Niereter