BEAUMONT, Texas — Advancing to the state tournament is tough, doing it four years in a row is unheard of. Despite dwindling numbers and a much tougher district, Legacy Christian is doing just that.

The Lady Warriors were busy this Wednesday afternoon preparing for their State Semifinal game set for 11 o'clock Friday morning at Waco University High School. LCA's opponent is a familiar one, district rival Roshehill Christian out of Tomball.

In their two meetings this season the lady warriors beat the Lady Eagles by one on the road before pulling away late for an eleven-point win here Beaumont.

Despite the familiarity, the Lady Warriors don't feel like they have an advantage. "I think it's less of an advantage," said Head Coach Dennis Skeadas. "I really do, because you can't be too familiarized with a team and then you get too comfortable. You think you're going to do this and they may throw a wrench into it. You can't be overprepared, you really can't. You just gotta get your kids ready and just go after it. Just make sure our kids are focused."

Legacy post Abi Thompson feels the same way. "Yeah it's fun, but then again they know you too. So they also have the opportunity to watch more film, to come up with more plays. So there's that advantage, but also the disadvantage of they have the same."

If the Lady Warriors win they'll move on to the TAPPS Class 3A State Championship game Saturday morning at nine.