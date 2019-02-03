WACO, Texas — Legacy Christian will face Midland Classical in the State Championship for third straight year after taking care of district rival Rosehill Christian, 52-46.

The Lady Warriors rallied from a 15-point to beat the Lady Eagles for a third time this season. Sophomore Kassie Chavez led the way for LCA with 22 points.

In 2017 Legacy Christian topped Classical 64-49 to win their first title. Last season the Lady Knights got their revenge with a 59-53 victory in double overtime.

LCA and Midland Classical will tip-off at West High School at 9:00 am.