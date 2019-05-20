The 409 is home to another State Champion, with Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Jack Burke taking home Class 4A title. Burke finished one under to hold off Argyle's Logan Diomede by two strokes.

Here's look at other local scores.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

UIL 4A BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

PLUM CREEK GOLF CLUB - KYLE

TEAM

12. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (+105)

INDIVIDUAL - (LCM results)

1. Jack Burke (-1)

52. Wyatt Wozniak (+31)

61. Jack Tindel (+38)

66. Mason Sterling (+41)

72. Travis Love (+67)

UIL 3A BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

GREY ROCK GOLF CLUB - AUSTIN

TEAM

12. Orangefield (+138)



INDIVIDUAL - (Orangefield results)

24. Logan Risinger (+18)

35. Hunter Christman (+25)

51. Ryan Braxton (+37)

66. Kyle Pickard (+58)

68. Chase Broussard (+66)