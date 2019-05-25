ORANGE, Texas — It's been an unbelievable year for Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Jack Burke. The Battlin' Bear sophomore won the District 22-4A title, Region III title before winning the Class 4A State Championship Tuesday.

Burke shot one under par over two days at the 4A State Championship Tournament in Kyle to win LCM's first golf title It capped off an amazing season that saw Burke win eight of eleven tournaments to go along with two runner-up finishes.

While winning gold at state is difficult, the toughest part was waiting in the clubhouse to find out if he would hold off the competition. "That was the longest two hours of my life. It was a roller coaster of emotions. I didn't know whether to be excited. I was definitely nervous. I just didn't know what was going to happen. Cause there were a few mid, high sixties. There was a 73 and a 74 knocking at my door, so I was like if they put up a good score if could very well happen."