LCM trio sign National Letters of Intent

ORANGE, Texas — Three Little Cypress-Mauriceville athletes signed on to play softball and golf with colleges on Tuesday, November 17. Lady Bears softball standouts, Madeline Stephenson signed with Blinn Junior College and Bailey Frenzel with Angelina Junior College. Jack Burke, current 22-4A State Golf Champion, has committed to Texas State University.
Madeline Stephenson is a four-year Varsity Letterman named as 2019 District 22-4A First Team Infielder, 2019 KOGT Newcomer of the Year and 2019 Orange Leader Second Team Infielder. Madeline’s parents are Lisa and Wayne Stephenson.
Bailey Frenzel, also a four-year Varsity Letterman, was named 2018 District 22-4A Newcomer of the Year, 2018 Orange Leader First Team, 2019 District 22-4A First Team Utility Player, 2019 KOGT Offensive MVP and 2019 Orange Leader Offensive MVP. Bailey’s parents are Kimberly and Eddie Frenzel.
The ladies’ 2020 season was cut short when team sports were cancelled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Jack Burke’s high school career includes many individual distinctions. He was 2018 22-4A District Champion, 2018 22-4A Region III Runner-Up, 2018 4A State Finalist, 2018 Orange Leader Golfer of the Year, 2019 22-4A District Champion, 2019 4A Region III Champion, 2019 4A State Champion, 2019 National High School Championship Qualifier, 2019 Babe Didrikson Zaharias Junior Golf Player of the Year, 2019 Orange Leader Golfer of the Year, 2019 VYPE SETX Magazine Golfer of the Year, 2020 SETX Coaches Association Golfer of the Year, 2020 Babe Didrikson Zaharias Junior Golf Player of the Year and 2020 Orange Leader Newspaper Golfer of the Year. Jack’s parents are Aaron Burke and Sabrina Sanchez.