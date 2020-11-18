LCM trio sign National Letters of Intent

Battlin' Bears host signing day for three standouts

ORANGE, Texas — Three Little Cypress-Mauriceville athletes signed on to play softball and golf with colleges on Tuesday, November 17. Lady Bears softball standouts, Madeline Stephenson signed with Blinn Junior College and Bailey Frenzel with Angelina Junior College. Jack Burke, current 22-4A State Golf Champion, has committed to Texas State University.

Madeline Stephenson is a four-year Varsity Letterman named as 2019 District 22-4A First Team Infielder, 2019 KOGT Newcomer of the Year and 2019 Orange Leader Second Team Infielder. Madeline’s parents are Lisa and Wayne Stephenson.

Bailey Frenzel, also a four-year Varsity Letterman, was named 2018 District 22-4A Newcomer of the Year, 2018 Orange Leader First Team, 2019 District 22-4A First Team Utility Player, 2019 KOGT Offensive MVP and 2019 Orange Leader Offensive MVP. Bailey’s parents are Kimberly and Eddie Frenzel.

The ladies’ 2020 season was cut short when team sports were cancelled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.