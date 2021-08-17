LCM picks up road sweep at Hamshire-Fannett

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Little Cypress-Maurcieville was clicking on all cylinders Tuesday night, as the Lady Bears walked away Hamshire-Fannett with a 3-0 non-district sweep.
After edging the Lady Horns in the first set 25-19, LCM hammered Hamshire-Fannett in the second 25-7.
The Lady Horns showed a ton of fight in the third set, but it wasn't enough as the Lady Bears completed the sweep, 25-21.
Here's a look at other reported scores from Tuesday night.
Non-District
Bridge City 3 Beaumont United 0
West Brook 3 South Houston 0
Teague def. Woodville
Woodville def. Diboll
Nederland 3 Dayton 0