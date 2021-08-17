LCM picks up road sweep at Hamshire-Fannett

Lady Bears take it to Lady Horns in non-district action

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Little Cypress-Maurcieville was clicking on all cylinders Tuesday night, as the Lady Bears walked away Hamshire-Fannett with a 3-0 non-district sweep.

After edging the Lady Horns in the first set 25-19, LCM hammered Hamshire-Fannett in the second 25-7.

The Lady Horns showed a ton of fight in the third set, but it wasn't enough as the Lady Bears completed the sweep, 25-21.

