BEAUMONT, Texas — For the second straight year, and fourth time in program history Big Red will compete in the Women's National Invitational Tournament.

Tonight the field of 64 was revealed, with Lamar hosting South Alabama. The Cardinals and Jaguars will face off in the the Montagne Center on Friday, though the game time has not been announced yet.

Sun Belt Conference member South Alabama finished (24-10), eventually losing their conference tournament championship game against Little Rock by one point.

The winner will take on either Northern Colorado or Wyoming in the round of 32.

It is the first time the Lamar women's program has hosted a WNIT. The Cardinals are (0-3) all-time in the tournament with losses at Arkansas in 2011, Southern Miss in 2014 and TCU last year.