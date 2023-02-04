Lady Bucs bring two State Champions home from the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting State Meet

Sinopoli finished the state meet breaking three records. She squatted 410 pounds, breaking the overall record. She benched 315 pounds and deadlifted 380 pounds, also another record. Her final total was 1005 pounds to also break the overall record. “It was very cool to get that experience and to have those records this year especially because I was just thinking about next year’s senior year like oh yeah, I’m gonna get four plates senior year, and ended up getting it junior year so that’s exciting,” Sinopoli said. Another Lady Buc bringing gold back to Winnie with Sinopoli was Braeleigh Pinson.



She finished the state meet with a total of 895 pounds and won her last ever high school powerlifting meet.



“I kind of in that moment knew that I’d won, so, like, my emotions were all over the place," Pinson said. "I was sad because it was my last time ever lifting but I was also glad because like I won.”



The Lady Bucs were close to three first-place winners thanks to Cheyan Foote.



“I try not to have thoughts because if I do then I overthink, so I just have my headphones in and I play the song win, win, win, win," Foote said. "You know that song it’s like win, win, win, win, win.”



Her lifts shine just like her personality. She squatted 485 pounds, benched 290 pounds and deadlifted 370 pounds. Foote's performance tied for first with 1145 total pounds but because the other lifter weighed less so Foote took home second.



“I went as a sophomore to State and I got dead last place and I cried for 10 minutes and I told myself I was never going to be a loser ever again, so then I went again my junior year and I won that year, last year," Foote said. "So, I wasn’t knowing I was gonna win I knew I would have to work for it too because that girl came out of nowhere and also had a really good total.”