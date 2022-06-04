Lady Bruin Ashlyn Neireiter earns 409Sports Athlete of the Week honor

Junior captain Ashlyn Neireiter has fearlessly led her team to the 6A Region III Semifinals.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Soccer comes second nature to Ashlyn Neireiter and has become her true passion.

“I was watching my brothers practice and I was like ‘Dad, I think I want to do that. I want to try that out,’ and that’s how it all started," said junior captain Ashlyn Neireiter. "I love soccer so much. I put all my emotions into this sport.”

Neireiter's passion for the sport drives her play.

“Ash, you just know on the field she’s gonna make something happen," said Lady Bruins coach Gabriella Perales. "She’s a very versatile player. She can play defense. She can play in the midfield. She can play forward and any role she’s given she’s gonna do her best.”

As the Bruins travel deeper into playoffs, Neireiter has been a player to rely on. In the 6A Girls Soccer Regional Quarterfinals she scored a game-winning header.

“We kept on getting our chances last game and we knew one would eventually just go in if we kept on pushing, and Mariana knows on corners right if we can find Ash let’s do that," said Coach Perales. "She’s not afraid to go at players one on one and she loves the pressure she loves the competition so we just know we’re going to get something good out of her.”

However soccer isn’t just about one player, it’s a team sport and Neireiter;s teammates are her biggest supporters.