KOUNTZE, Texas — Kountze is one of the rare Texas cities where football is not king. In fact the Lions haven't won a playoff game since 1967. New head coach Todd Paine is determined to change the mentality in the big thicket

"We just started from day one. We're just trying to change the culture, change the mindset around here of what's been going on. Just that belief that Kountze is just a doorstep. That was our biggest challenge so far this year was just to erase that mindset. So we've changed everything around here. We've changed the way they practice, the way they dress, where they dress. We've changed up the uniforms, the helmets. We've changed everything just trying. Everybody has got a fresh start."

409 Sports Preview: Kountze Lions

State Championships: 0

District: 12-3A-DII

Head Coach: Todd Paine (1st Year)

Last Year: 1-9

Playoffs: Missed (Last appearance 2014)

Playoff Streak: 0

Returning Starters: 6 offense / 5 defense

Key Returners: QB Jeff Washington, QB Hunter Read, RB/DE Taylor Jones, CB/WR Drelyn Akbar

