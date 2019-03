KOUNTZE, Texas — Two Kountze football players signed their national letters of intent with Division III National Champion Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Tight end Cayson Beal and running back Keyshawn Adams are both headed to Belton, Texas to play for the Crusaders

Beal earned second team all-district honors on both offense and defense, while Adams had his promising season cut short with a season ending injury against Kelly early in the year.