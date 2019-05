PEARLAND, Texas — Kirbyville is one win away from their third-straight Regional Semifinal appearances after hammering the Sharks of Palacios 11-0 at Pearland High School Friday night.

The Wildcats led 6-0 after three innings and never looked back. Kirbyville will try to close out the series tomorrow a 2 pm in Pearland.

If the Wildcats advance they'll face Clifton next week the Class 3A Regional Semifinals.