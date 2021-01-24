Kelly's Keith Elgar signs with Niagara University

Elgar will swim for the Niagara Purple Eagles

BEAUMONT, Texas — Kelly Catholic High School swimmer Keith Elgar will get a chance to swim at the next level.

The Bulldog senior signed his national letter of intent to Niagara University in front of family and friends in the Centennial Complex Thursday afternoon.

During the ceremony Athletic Director Laurence Williams also announced that Elgar will represent Kelly in the upcoming TAPPS State Swim Meet.