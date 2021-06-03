Kelly wins TAPPS DI Soccer State Championship!

Dawgs cap of amazing season with State title

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Powered by two goals in the first thirteen minutes, Kelly went on to defeat Plano John Paull II 2-1 for the TAPPS Division I State Championship.

Things got started when Massad Makdsi scored after a corner kick was deflected his direction.

"That goal felt amazing. I always dreamt of scoring like a winning goal in a final. Just scoring felt amazing, like all the fans there celebrating with me. Just an amazing feeling."

It would take long for the Bulldogs to celebrate again with Jonathan Harris finding the back of the net less than five minutes later.

"It's an amazing feeling. I don't know how to put it into words. I hit the ball, it goes into the back of the net and all I hear is fans going crazy. It's an amazing feeling."

Kelly held onto their 2-0 lead until the Cardinals broke through with twenty-three minutes remaining in regulation.