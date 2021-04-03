Kelly set for TAPPS DI State Championship

Kelly gets shot at TAPPS title on Friday

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been a special journey for the Kelly Bulldogs.

From breaking through for their first playoff win in eight seasons, to playing for the TAPPS Division I State title Friday in Round Rock against Plano John Paul II.

Senior Sam Laine spoke about the turnaround during practice Wednesday afternoon. "I mean knowing how I was and the other seniors were freshman to senior year, it's surreal."

The Dawgs stunned four-time defending State Champion San Antonio Central Catholic last night with a golden goal 2-1 victory in Houston.

Gabriel Roesler said they respected the Buttons, but weren't intimidated. "We are a confident group, but we knew Central Catholic is a big school and we've gotten knocked out twice by them, back-to-back. So we knew we were going up against a good opponent, we knew we could also beat them so that's what happened."

And while there's still work to be done, it's clear what has made this team special.

Jonathan Harris said it best. "I'd say we are all real close to each other and it's almost like we're all one big family. And we've really worked really hard together and really understood that where we want to be and the goal. And we eventually got there."