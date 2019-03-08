BEAUMONT, Texas — 409 Sports Preview: Kelly Bulldogs

State Championships: (8) 1955, 1979, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1992, 1993, 1998

District: TAPPS Division V

Head Coach: Jason Smith (7-12 overall)

Last Year: 6-4

Playoffs: Bowl Game vs San Antonio TMI (Won, 38-24)

Playoff Streak: 2 years

Returning Starters: 4 offense / 4 defense

Key Returners: T Eric Renfro, WR/LB Owen Sheldon, LB Zack Moon, OG/DT Parker Levinthal

After facing an uphill battle in a district that was full of schools at least twice their size and stockpiled with division one talent, Jason Smith and the Kelly Bulldogs were faced with a tough decision. Leave old rivalries behind for an even playing field in the independent Division V.

The move paid off, with the Dawgs securing their first winning season since 2011.Now Kelly looks to build momentum for the future.





