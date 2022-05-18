Kelly hosting golf tournament to help with transportation costs

BEAUMONT, Texas — Kelly is hosting a golf tournament on June 13th at the Beaumont Country Club to raise funds for the athletic program.
It's going to be a four man scramble format with the cost of $400 per team.
Athletic Director Laurence Williams says the money raised will help the school deal with travel costs associated with sports.
The bulldogs play in a district with all Houston area competition, meaning those expenses are adding up.
"Our competitors in our district are all the way from League City to Fort Bend and all the way out to The Woodlands. So our biggest issue here at Kelly has been safety in the area of transportation for our student-athletes. Everything that we make on all of our fundraiser opportunities this summer will go to help us fund our transportation here at Kelly with charter buses."
Here's a look Kelly's district alignments for 2022-2024.
FOOTBALL
DISTRICT 4-DIVISION II
Kelly
Fort Bend Christian Academy
Lutheran South Academy
Second Baptist
St. John XXIII College Preparatory
The Woodlands Christian Academy
VOLLEYBALL, BOYS AND GIRLS BASKETBALL, BOYS AND GIRLS SOCCER, BASEBALL, SOFTBALL
DISTRICT 5-5A
Kelly
Cristo Rey Jesuit College
Fort Bend Christian Academy
Frassati Catholic
Lutheran South Academy
Second Baptist School
St. John XXIII College Preparatory
The Emery/Weiner School (Does not play softball)
The Woodlands Christian Academy
Contact Kennady Porter to sign up or sponsor a hole.
kporter@mkchs.com