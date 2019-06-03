BEAUMONT, Texas — Kelly scored early and never looked back as the Bulldogs hammered Class 6A West Brook 10-3 at Bruin Field.

The Dawgs (4-2) scored the first run of the night in the opening frame when Gavin Kash roped a ball to right field that wasn't handled, allowing Owen Sheldon to score.

West Brook (4-6) starter Cole McConnell left after only one third of inning with an apparent injury. The Louisiana Tech signee was walking gingerly after backing up the catcher on the scoring play.

The Bruins will try to bounce back in their own tournament this weekend, while Kelly travels to the Silsbee Tournament.