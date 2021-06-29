Kelly brings in former Major Leaguer Jason Tyner as next baseball coach

Tyner takes over Kelly program that has four State appearances since 2015

BEAUMONT, Texas — With four State Tournament appearances since 2015, Kelly has proven to be one of the elite baseball programs in the 409.

Next year the Bulldogs will have a head coach that most people in the area will recognize.

This afternoon Kelly Athletic Director Laurence Williams made the hiring official, former Major Leaguer Jason Tyner will lead the Bulldogs next season.

The West Brook graduate who was a first round draft pick out of Texas A&M spent time with the Mets, Rays, Twins and Indians from 2000 to 2008.

Of course if you've spent any time around select baseball you know him from leading the Piranhas and owning the Southeast Texas Baseball Academy located at Ford Park