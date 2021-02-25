Kelly blanks Austin St. Dominic Savio in TAPPS DI Area Round

Dawgs will face San Antonio Christian in Regional Playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Kelly boys soccer team continued their domination Wednesday afternoon with a 4-0 win over Austin St. Dominic Savio.

Gabriel Roesley opened the scoring off a nice assist from Peyton Greer early in the match.

The Bulldogs dominated much of the first half, but only managed the single goal.

The second half was much different with Kelly finding the back of the net three more times against the Eagles.

Next up for the Dawgs is a TAPPS Division I Regional showdown with San Antonio Christian.

OTHER SOCCER SCORES

BOYS

Crosby 3 Port Neches-Groves 1 F

Galena Park 3 Beaumont United 2 F