BEAUMONT, Texas — Three Southeast Texas soccer teams will look to advance to the TAPPS State Semifinals tomorrow.

The Kelly boys and girls, along with the Legacy Christian boys will all play Regional playoff matches at neutral sites.

Kelly's boys face San Antonio Central Catholic after handling Austin St. Dominic Savio 4-2 in the Area Round. If the Bulldogs survive their match at Texas Lutherna they'll face The Village School or St. Thomas in the Division I Semifinals.

The Kelly girls dominated their opening playoff game against San Antonio Incarnate Word, 5-2. Next up for the Lady Bulldogs is a showdown at Emery/Weiner School against San Antonio Antionian Prep. The winner will face Duschesne or St. Agnes.

And in the Division III boys bracket Legacy Christian, which features a coed roster, takes on St. Thomas Episcopal under the lights at seven o'clock at Barbers Hill. San Marcos Academy or The Woodlands Christian will take on the winner. The Warriors bounced Bryan St. Joseph Catholic 2-0 last week.

TAPPS SOCCER PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I BOYS

Kelly vs Central Catholic

Thursday 2:30 pm, Texas Lutheran University

Winner vs The Village or St. Thomas

DIVISION III BOYS

Legacy Christian vs St. Thomas Episcopal

Thursday 7:00 pm, Barbers Hill High School

Winner vs San Marcos Academy or The Woodlands Christian

DIVISION I GIRLS

Kelly vs Antonian Prep

Thursday 2:00 pm, Emery/Weiner School

Winner vs Duschesne or St. Agnes

