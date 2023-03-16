Jasper native invests in future stars from the 409

Aaron Garrett realized his passion for sports went beyond being a player and wanted to give back by training the future of 409Sports.

SILSBEE, Texas — Champions are made in the off-season, coaches say it all the time.

For a number of top southeast Texas talent that work is done at 409Fit in Silsbee.

"We've got guys like Bryce Anderson from A&M coming home, we've got Grayland Arnold from the Texans, these are our hometown guys like, you know, 409 guys," 409Fit Owner Aaron Garrett said.

Jasper native Aaron Garrett is the brains behind the muscle.

"I try to be who I needed when I was younger so like as a big brother, role model, just a friend," Garrett said.

409Fit started in Aaron's garage but his love for the community and it's athletes helped him grow the company making it a hot spot for local talent.

"I've spent a lot of early mornings with these guys, 5, 5:30 a.m., 8 p.m., or a lot of late nights, 7:30, 8 o'clock," Garrett said. "I've been all around the world with Wesley on his visits. Looking forward to the same thing with Drelon and all my other kids."

"I just like to see them work," Garrett said. "I like to see them reap the rewards and benefits of all that athletic ability, school ability. Cause these guys not only just athletes, they student athletes. They take care of they business in the classroom. Good character guys so that's what it's all about."

From talent just starting their journey to athletes competing at the highest level, Aaron wakes up every day choosing to invest in the future stars from the 409.