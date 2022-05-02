Zach Bass introduced as Hardin-Jefferson's next Athletic Director/Head Football Coach

West Brook assistant takes over HJ program after leading Tarkington in the past

SOUR LAKE, Texas — West Brook Associate Head Football Coach Zach Bass is on the move. Monday night Bass was introduced as next Athletic Director/Head Football Coach at Hardin-Jefferson.

When asked about why he wanted the job at Hardin-Jefferson, he pointed out the love for the district and the communities.

"I’ve yet to met somebody that has worked in that district or lived in the community that has had a bad thing to say about it. Everywhere I go, I hear people talk about Hardin-Jefferson and how great it is."

HJISD is also currently upgrading facilities at multiple campuses.

"Seeing the facility upgrades, not just in athletics, but also on the academic side shows how much this community supports the district."

This is the second head coaching job Bass has had at the varsity level. From 2019-2020 Bass led Tarkington to a (6-12) record.

Before taking over at Tarkington, the Nederland graduate served on multiple staffs as an assistant with stops at Port Arthur Memorial, Port Neches-Groves and La Porte.

Hardin-Jefferson finished the 2021 season (1-8) including an (0-6) record in district play. Dwayne Dubois announced his plans to retire on March 18.

Despite the down season, Bass thinks something big is brewing in Hawk Country.

"I believe that something special is being built at Hardin-Jefferson and the district is only going to grow. It’s going to get stronger and stronger. I’m happy to be here at the beginning."