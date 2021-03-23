Willie Ray Smith Award Finalists announced

BEAUMONT, Texas — With a season like we have never seen before in the books, the Willie Rays Smith Award finalists were revealed during a press conference Monday afternoon at the MCM Elegante in Beaumont.
OFFENSIVE FINALISTS
QB - Bryce Anderson (West Brook)
RB - Ernest Ceasar, III (East Chambers)
RB - De'Anthony Gatson (Newton)
QB - Jah'mar Sanders (Port Arthur Memorial)
DEFENSIVE FINALISTS
LB - Jaice Beck (Nederland)
DL - Ayden Bell (Silsbee)
LB - Tyrone Brown (West Orange-Stark)
LB - Cade Danna (Lumberton)
The 29th Annual Willie Smith Awards will be presented on April 29 at the MCM Elegante.
Last year West Brook's Troy Yowman took home the offensive award, while West Orange-Stark's Tyrone Brown was the winner on the defensive side.