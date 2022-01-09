West Orange-Stark's Orange Bowl win highlights Thursday night action

Mustangs rally to hand LCM their first loss of the season

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — You have to look all the way back to 1994 to find the last time Little Cypress-Mauriceville beat West Orange-Stark in football, yet on Thursday night the Battlin' Bears came out swinging.

The green and gold built a 20-8 lead in the second quarter before things came unraveled in a tough 38-32 Orange Bowl loss.

West Orange-Stark showed plenty of poise after falling behind twelve points, scoring the next twenty-four on the scoreboard.

LCM would manage to tie things up in the second half only to see the Mustangs pull it out in the end.

The Battlin' Bears will try to bounce back at Bridge City next week, while the Mustangs look to stay perfect when they welcome Port Neches-Groves to Dan R. Hooks Stadium.

Manvel 41 West Brook 27

West Brook dropped to (0-2) on the young season with a 41-27 setback against Manvel, but did show some signs of improvement.

After trailing 27-7 at the break, the Bruins got within one score in the second half.

Unfortunately the Mavericks had just enough to even their record to (1-1).

West Brook will travel to Deer Park's Abshier Stadium next week in search for their first victory in 2022.

Colmesneil 50 KIPP East End 6

The Colmesneil Bulldogs are (2-0) on the season after hammering KIPP East End 50-6 Thursday night at Taylor Field.

Cody Day's team built up a 42-6 lead in the first half before hitting cruise control in the second half.