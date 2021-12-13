West Orange-Stark's Cornel Thompson to retire

Thompson will retire with 129 wins and two State Championships at West Orange-Stark

WEST ORANGE, Texas — West Orange-Stark Head Football Coach/Athletic Director Cornel Thompson confirmed he is retiring after eleven seasons leading the program.

In a phone conversation with Sports Director Ashly Elam, Thompson said "it's time."

Superintendent Rickie Harris also confirmed that Thompson will retiring.

While Thompson is stepping down, the retirement is not immediate.

Thompson had a record of (129-22) with State Championships in 2015 and 2016 at WOS.



In all, the Mustangs played in four State Championship games and reached the playoffs eleven times in Thompson’s eleven seasons.

Thompson, who was a longtime assistant at West Orange-Stark before taking over the Mustangs program, finishes his career with an overall record of (131-30).

Coach T, like many called him, graduated from the old West Orange High School back in 1966 before earning his bachelor's and master's degrees from McNeese State University.

In 1971 Thompson started his coaching career as the head baseball coach at Kirbyville before taking over the Stark High baseball team in 1975.

When West Orange and Stark combined in 1977, Coach Thompson's legendary run as a Mustang got started.

In the late 90's Thompson took over West Orange-Stark's baseball program while still serving as an assistant under Dan Hooks.

During his time with Hooks, the Mustangs won State Championships in 1986 and 1987 while also making appearances in 1988 and 2000.

In all Thompson spent 51 years as part of the West Orange-Stark athletic department.