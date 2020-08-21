West Orange-Stark battles Vidor in final tuneup

Mustangs take advantage of Pirates mistakes in teams' lone scrimmage

WEST ORANGE, Texas — In what would be the only scrimmage for both West Orange-Stark and Vidor, the Mustangs took advantage of a couple of Pirate mistakes to walk away with a 14-0 decision at Dan R. Hooks Stadium Thursday night.

On West Orange-Stark's first play from scrimmage, some confusion on Vidor's side led to a huge gain inside the Pirates ten yard line. Two players later the Mustangs would hit pay dirt.

It remained that way until the West Orange-Stark defense came up with a scoop and score with under twenty seconds left on the clock before halftime.

The Mustangs open the season ranked third in 4A-Division II, while Vidor is tabbed as the 24th ranked team in 4A-Division I.

West Orange-Stark travels to Madisonville next Friday for a showdown with the top-ranked team in 4A-Division I, Waco La Vega.

Vidor will also be tested next week at Silsbee. The Tigers are coming off back-to-back State Semifinal appearances and are ranked eighth in 4A-DII.

SCRIMMAGE SCORES

West Orange-Stark 14 Vidor 0

Bridge City 3 TD's LCM 1 TD

Lumberton 2 TD's Orangefield 0 TD's (Controlled)

Orangefield 2 TD's Lumberton 1 TD (Timed Quarter)

Kirbyville 2 TD's Warren 1 TD (Controlled)

Kirbyville 14 Warren 0 (18 minute running clock)