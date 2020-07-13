West Orange-Stark and Silsbee expected to battle it out again

Mustangs and Tigers start the season ranked in the top ten

BEAUMONT, Texas — The battles between West Orange-Stark and Silsbee have been interesting over the past couple of years.

While the Mustangs continued their district dominance over the Tigers, it's been Silsbee that has bounced West Orange-Stark from the playoffs the past two seasons.

Both teams will start the year ranked in the state's top ten, but it's West Orange-Stark getting the nod to win 11-4A-DII.

After the Mustangs and Tigers are Hamshire-Fannett. The Longhorns program has been moving in the right direction recently, and are ready for a breakout year.

Favored for the final spot is Orangefield, despite the Bobcats moving up in classification from 3A.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football Predictions

11-4A-DII

(State Ranking)

1. West Orange-Stark (3)

2. Silsbee (8)

3. Hamshire-Fannett

4. Orangefield

5. Bridge City

6. Hardin-Jefferson

7. Liberty

Looking Back To 2019

West Orange-Stark Mustangs (10-2, 4-0)

District Champions

State Quarterfinalists

Playoff Results

Bi-District: Huntington, W 56-7

Area: La Grange, W 42-14

Regional: Bellville, W 24-14

State Quarterfinal: Silsbee, L 35-28

Silsbee Tigers (9-5, 3-1)

State Semifinalists

Playoff Results

Bi-District: Shepherd, W 52-13

Area: Smithville, W45-13

Regional: Giddings, W 35-14

State Quarterfinal: West Orange-Stark, W 35-28

State Semifinal: Wimberley, L 56-43

Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (7-4, 2-2)

Area Finalists

Playoff Results

Bi-District: Center, W 50-42

Area: Giddings, L 35-7

Orangefield Bobcats (9-2, 6-1)

Bi-District Finalists

Playoff Results

Bi-District: Franklin, L 23-14

Bridge City Cardinals (3-7, 2-3)

Bi-District Finalists

Playoff Results

Bi-District: Navasota, L 41-12

Hardin-Jefferson Hawks (1-9, 1-3)

Missed Playoffs