West Orange-Stark and Silsbee expected to battle it out again

BEAUMONT, Texas — The battles between West Orange-Stark and Silsbee have been interesting over the past couple of years.
While the Mustangs continued their district dominance over the Tigers, it's been Silsbee that has bounced West Orange-Stark from the playoffs the past two seasons.
Both teams will start the year ranked in the state's top ten, but it's West Orange-Stark getting the nod to win 11-4A-DII.
After the Mustangs and Tigers are Hamshire-Fannett. The Longhorns program has been moving in the right direction recently, and are ready for a breakout year.
Favored for the final spot is Orangefield, despite the Bobcats moving up in classification from 3A.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football Predictions
11-4A-DII
(State Ranking)
1. West Orange-Stark (3)
2. Silsbee (8)
3. Hamshire-Fannett
4. Orangefield
5. Bridge City
6. Hardin-Jefferson
7. Liberty
Looking Back To 2019
West Orange-Stark Mustangs (10-2, 4-0)
District Champions
State Quarterfinalists
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Huntington, W 56-7
Area: La Grange, W 42-14
Regional: Bellville, W 24-14
State Quarterfinal: Silsbee, L 35-28
Silsbee Tigers (9-5, 3-1)
State Semifinalists
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Shepherd, W 52-13
Area: Smithville, W45-13
Regional: Giddings, W 35-14
State Quarterfinal: West Orange-Stark, W 35-28
State Semifinal: Wimberley, L 56-43
Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (7-4, 2-2)
Area Finalists
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Center, W 50-42
Area: Giddings, L 35-7
Orangefield Bobcats (9-2, 6-1)
Bi-District Finalists
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Franklin, L 23-14
Bridge City Cardinals (3-7, 2-3)
Bi-District Finalists
Playoff Results
Bi-District: Navasota, L 41-12
Hardin-Jefferson Hawks (1-9, 1-3)
Missed Playoffs
Liberty Panthers (3-6, 0-4)
Missed Playoffs