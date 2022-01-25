West Orange-Cove CISD releases applicant list for Athletic Director/Head Football Coach position

WEST ORANGE, Texas — A day after Hiawatha Hickman was approved as the next Athletic Director/Head Football Coach at West Orange-Stark, WOCCISD released the names of applicants for the position.
On January 10, 409Sports filed a Texas Public Information request with West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District.
Only names were provided, so 409Sports is piecing together information on their past experience.
Applicants
Hiawatha Hickman (Hired)
West Orange-Stark, Defensive Line Coach (6 seasons)
Silsbee, Defensive Coordinator (10 seasons)
Bennie Huitt
Marlin, Head Coach (2013-2016)
Record: (16-26)
Tyrone Carter
Tyler Blackshire
Eric Williams
Burkeville, Head Coach (2019-Present)
Record: (7-21)
Tim Green
Chase Adams
Jarrick Farmer
Clarksville, Head Coach (2020-Present)
Record: (6-15)
Toby Foreman
Killeen Shoemaker, Head Coach (2017-Present)
Beaumont Central, Head Coach (2013-2016)
Longtime West Orange-Stark Assistant
Record: (42-52)
Daryl Hobbs
Houston Lee, Head Coach (2012-2016)
Beaumont Legacy Christian (2010-2011)
Record: (17-54)
Mitch Johnson
Brian Czulno
Jason Ferguson
Shelbyville, Head Coach (2013-2016)
Memphis, Head Coach (2011)
DeLeon, Head Coach (2008-2010)
Record: (58-26)